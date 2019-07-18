Savannah councilmen receive update on progress of newly opened resource center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-agency resource center has helped 200 kids in Chatham County with a variety of issues since opening last December.
The Front Porch is a resource center that houses services ranging from the school district, to the courts, to police and other community services like counseling.
The Front Porch aims to keep kids from cycling through the juvenile justice system, focusing on early intervention, helping kids with mental and physical health issues and follow-up efforts.
Savannah City Council members got an update on the progress of the center at Thursday’s meeting.
"I usually say that if a child under 17 is acting out, chances are very good that something is going on in the home, in the family. So not only does The Front Porch provides services for the youth, and for the family as well,” At-large Post 1 Alderwoman Carol Bell said.
Kids and their families can either seek out the services of The Front Porch on their own or be referred by other agencies.
