Savannah Weekend: Girl Scouts, food trucks, and celebrating Service Brewing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can expect to see a sea of green vests in downtown Savannah this weekend! The 3rd annual Girl Scouts Quest Fest kicked off Thursday, and it’s just one of many events happening in the Coastal Empire this weekend.
More than a thousand Girl Scouts will be taking over the streets of downtown Savannah for the 2019 Quest Fest. Also this weekend, the Savannah Food Truck Rodeo and a celebration for Service Brewing.
"We have 1,000 girls coming from 26 states all around the country. They're coming to do a quest fest. On Friday morning they'll download a quest taking them all over historic district doing different kinds of activities. We'll do a bridging ceremony on Saturday morning. Our national CEO will be here for a luncheon on Saturday. I really love how our community embraces girl scouts,” said Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia CEO, Sue Else.
And even if you don’t have a girl scout in your family, you can still enjoy some of the festivities! The City of Savannah is teaming up with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia to bring back the Summer Food Truck rodeo. More than 10 food trucks will be parked on Ellis Square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A portion of proceeds made that day will go back to the Girl Scouts.
If you're a beer lover, then Service Brewing is the place to be on Saturday. The brewery is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a party all day long. Enjoy music from local musicians, and food from Farm Bluffton and Big Bon Pizza. A portion of every pint sold benefits the Warrior Surf Foundation.
For more information on Quest Fest, click here: https://gsquestfest.org/
For more information on the Savannah Food Truck Rodeo, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2094590090835775/
For more information on Service Brewing’s 5th Anniversary party, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/839464283102060/
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.