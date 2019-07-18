Sketch artist recreates image of woman found in Georgia river. Do you know her?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you know this woman?
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify a woman who was found in the Chattahoochee River near Atlanta.
A GBI Forensic Artist composed a sketch of a woman who was found in the river more than two weeks ago.
Authorities are combing the area where the body was found to turn up clues. The woman was wearing gold hoop earrings that are visible in the sketch. The GBI and the Fulton County Police Department hope someone will recognize here or the earrings.
If you have any information, please contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 404-613-TIPS (8477).
