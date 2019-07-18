Statesboro residents really missed Chick-fil-A

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some say, "absence makes the heart grow fonder.”
That might be the case in Statesboro with people nearly breaking down the doors and drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when the restaurant reopened at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Cars packed the drive-thru out into the shopping plaza as plenty of people wanted Chick-fil-A on Day One. The restaurant closed, and was bulldozed, in March and started construction on a bigger, newer building.
Designers also shifted the building and parking.
“Before, it was almost like playing Frogger when you came here because you're trying to come in and cars were just going everywhere,” customer Mandy Edwards said.
Traffic had picked up since they opened in 1996 with more businesses all around them.
“Part of the emphasis was on the drive through so that the customer's experience was more fluid, so you could pull onto the lot, order your food, pay, and exit the lot,” operator David Boykin said.
He said the new design also factored in a now-busy shopping plaza behind them and more traffic than ever on Highway 80 and making sure customers could spend more time eating than parking.
Boykin said this design was done to handle even this large of a crowd. He expects it will be even smoother once the opening excitement dies down.
But it should also handle more and more business for the future.
