Suspect takes plea deal, sentenced to life in prison for deadly shooting at clothing store in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The suspect in a 2018 deadly shooting at a men’s clothing store in Vidalia, Ga. has taken a plea deal.
According to the District Attorney, Tyrone Burns took a plea deal Thursday. He is now sentenced to life in prison for felony murder plus 15 years consecutive for aggravated assault.
In November of 2018, police say Burns walked into the R.J. Pope Traditional Menswear store around 1 p.m. on a Friday and shot and killed 31-year-old Brooke Joiner.
The Vidalia Police Department, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol started searching for Burns, and the sheriff’s office arrested him the next day.
