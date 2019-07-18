Third whale dies after pod of pilot whales comes ashore on St. Simon’s Island beach

“We were standing at the patio of our house that we were renting and we thought they were a huge pod of dolphins that were really close to shore, so we all ran down to the beach and we realized they were these huge whales that were way too close to shore and basically, what happened was a ton of them started flipping over with the tides and stuff and they weren’t able to get back into the ocean and people just gathered and gathered and were pushing them out into deeper water,” said Lauren Bugaj.