Third whale dies after pod of pilot whales comes ashore on St. Simon’s Island beach

ST. SIMON’S ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A third whale is dead after a pod of pilot whales not native to the Coastal Empire area beached themselves on St. Simon’s Island on Tuesday.
Video posted on Facebook showed beachgoers turning into rescuers as they worked to get the whales back into the water.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the pod of whales has moved even farther off-shore.
While further strandings are possible, Georgia Department of Natural Resources biologists hope the threat to this pod of pilot whales has passed. The National Marine Mammal Foundation, and the DNR also checked area beaches, marshes and waterways by helicopter, but no other stranded animals were found. Three whales that died will have a necropsy. We do not know the cause but pods protect their own who may be in distress and if that one whale heads to shore, they all will.
A family that was on vacation from Buffalo, New York said that it was a chaotic scene on the beach and they weren’t even sure what was happening at first. Then the severity of the situation quickly set in.
“We were standing at the patio of our house that we were renting and we thought they were a huge pod of dolphins that were really close to shore, so we all ran down to the beach and we realized they were these huge whales that were way too close to shore and basically, what happened was a ton of them started flipping over with the tides and stuff and they weren’t able to get back into the ocean and people just gathered and gathered and were pushing them out into deeper water,” said Lauren Bugaj.
The public is encouraged to report marine mammal strandings to 877-WHALE-HELP
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.