Thursday: More Showers, Storms In The Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s this morning. It’s humid, but feels a bit more comfortable this morning – compared to yesterday.
The forecast is mostly dry this morning, but a coastal shower can’t, totally, be ruled out.
Temperatures warm to near 90° at noon; peaking into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 100° in many areas between 1 and 6 p.m. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and early evening. A storm, or two, may become strong – producing some gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Rain gradually diminishes this evening, but returns Friday and Saturday afternoons. Isolated rain is possible early next week ahead of a cooler, wetter trend heading into next Tuesday and Wednesday.
