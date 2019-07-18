Water Mission co-founder dies in tragic accident in the Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The co-founder of a Lowcountry-based nonprofit devoted to supplying clean drinking water in developing countries and disaster areas has died.
Water Mission co-founder Molly F. Greene died in an accidental drowning in the Bahamas on Wednesday, according to a church in the area.
Company officials only went as far as to say Greene passed in a “tragic accident," but a spokeswoman wanted to wait for official confirmation before stating it was a drowning.
Greene and her husband founded the organization in North Charleston to combat the global water crisis by designing, building, and implementing safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions.
According to the company, as of the beginning of this year, Water Mission has helped 4 million people in 55 countries.
The creation of Water Mission began in 1998 when the couple heard about the conditions in Honduras following Hurricane Mitch. The organization was formed after they were able to build a water treatment system to provide drinking water for residents of a village.
“In the aftermath of their Honduras trip, Molly and George discovered the sad truth about the global water crisis – that billions are forced to drink dirty water every day,” company officials said. “In 2001, the Greenes took action to combat this reality and founded Water Mission.”
Editor’s note: An initial version of this story cited company officials calling Greene’s death an accidental drowning, who later clarified that an email received from a church in the area stated Greene’s cause of death was an "accidental drowning. The non-profit is still waiting for official confirmation as to the cause.
