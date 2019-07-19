Beaufort County man charged with drug trafficking

Port Royal, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County man is facing a long list of charges after deputies found a stash of drugs and several guns inside his home.
Deputies say 47-year-old David Fields Jr. was arrested on Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office began looking into Fields a few months ago after getting a tip that cocaine was being sold out of a home on Wayside Lane in Port Royal.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office brought a SWAT team to the home on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant. After arresting Fields, deputies searched the home and found 146 grams of powdered cocaine, about 19 grams of crack, 19 grams of marijuana and more than 900 pills. They also found six handguns, including two that had been reported stolen, and several other items deputies believe were stolen from around the county.
Fields was charged with several drug trafficking charges, including extra charges since he lives right next to a school.
Forensic scientists are still testing the pills found at Fields’ home and may bring more charges depending on those results.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.