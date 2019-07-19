Bluffton PD working to identify suspects in 2 separate restaurant incidents

Bluffton, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police need your help identifying the suspects in two separate incidents that happened at Jim 'N Nick’s Bar-B-Q on Fording Island Road earlier this month.
According to the Bluffton Police Department, the first incident happened around 1 a.m. on July 4. Police say an employee was forced back into the restaurant as they were trying to leave for the night. The victim was robbed at gunpoint.
The second incident happened around 2 a.m. on July 10. Police say the suspect broke a window activating the alarm. They say that suspect ran off before taking anything.
If you have information on either of these incidents, please call Bluffton Police.
If you recognize either of the suspects in the video, please contact the Bluffton Police Department investigations tip line at (843) 706-4560 or the dispatch center at (843) 524-2777.
