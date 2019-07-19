City of Savannah teams up with Girl Scouts for Summer Food Truck Rodeo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is bringing back its Summer Food Truck Rodeo.
On Saturday, there will be 20 food trucks on Ellis Square, in conjunction with the 2019 Girl Scout QuestFest. The food trucks will be out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.
Here is the full list of food trucks that will be on the square:
- Ben & Jerry’s
- 6 Gear Dog House
- Molly McPherson's
- Dark Shark
- Savannah Square Pop
- Kona Ice
- Sweet Spice
- Chick Fil A
- Chazito's Latin Cuisine
- Reece Barbecue
- Bowtie Barbecue
- Bret Gnat
- Fish & Chips
- Bojangles
- Pie Society
- Tony's Outrigger
- All About That Bean LLC
- The Backyard Grill
- Big Boy Cookie
- Little Diddles
