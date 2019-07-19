Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-19-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An inland trough continues into the weekend. High pressure will persist across the southeast so widespread severe weather is not expected. One or two storms may approach or reach severe limits today with heavy rain and gusty winds the main threat. A cold front will move into the area late Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms through 11 p.m., highs 90-97.
Tonight will be warm and dry overnight, lows 70-76.
Saturday and Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50-60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
The tropics remain very quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
