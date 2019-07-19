Expo in Vidalia to offer heat safety tips

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Step outside this time of year and you know exactly how hot it can be and how quickly the heat can hurt you.
Firefighters in Vidalia want to help you protect your family through the season.
Organizers of monthly summer safety fairs hope they can remind families just how dangerous South Georgia summer heat can be, whether you're outside playing or working in the yard or sitting in a car somewhere waiting on someone. They want to share this because they say it can be a matter of life and death.
The fire department, police department, EMS and others join up to show parents ways to protect little ones and themselves. Just like last month, they'll have a car with a thermometer measuring the temperature outside and inside. They'll cover topics like heat stroke and other health risks.
“We're also giving out information on car safety, seatbelt safety, pool safety, bike safety. We're covering a variety,” Vidalia Fire Department Chief Brian Sikes said.
They'll have plenty of free information and free water to help everybody stay cool.
The expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lowe’s in Vidalia will cover everything from blood pressure checks to a vehicle rollover simulator and other info you can use to keep you and your family safe.
