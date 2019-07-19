Former St. Vincent’s Academy teacher, track coach indicted on 22 charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former St. Vincent's Academy teacher and track coach has been arrested and indicted on 22 charges.
Joseph “Joey” Morcock was indicted on July 10 on the 22 charges. He faces seven counts of cruelty to children and 15 counts of surreptitious recordings of intimate parts.
Savannah Police originally charged Morcock with two counts of surreptitious recordings of intimate parts in May 2018. According to a Savannah Police Department news release, they first received allegations against Morcock on April 23, 2018.
Morcock was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on Thursday for his new charges and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
