Garden City Police Department creates visor card for deaf, hard of hearing

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is working on improving relationships within their community, including the deaf and hard of hearing.
The department has created a double-sided visor card to serve as a tool for communication between people who are deaf or hard of hearing and officers. The cards have information on how to effectively communicate with drivers that may be hard of hearing through pictures.
"We do care, and we care enough that we created this little pamphlet to help kind of bridge that gap, where it's a lot easier to overcome if you can hear and speak. And we just wanted to do all those little things that we can to make it more encompassing to everyone,” Garden City Police Department Chief Gilbert Ballard.
If you would like a visor card, you can ask any Garden City officers, pick one up at the Garden City Police Department, or you can print your own card. Please click here for more information.
