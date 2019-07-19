Glynn Co. Police Department chief of staff to become chief in Vidalia

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The current chief of staff of the Glynn County Police Department will be moving to take over the Vidalia Police Department.
Brian Scott sent an email to announce he is taking the position of chief in Vidalia.
Scott began his career in law enforcement at the age of 18 when he was hired as a dispatcher with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott says he and his family are looking forward to the move to Vidalia and he is excited to begin working with the men and women of the Vidalia Police Department.
