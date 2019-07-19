Gusty Storms Possible Friday Afternoon, Early Evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a dry, but warm and muggy morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s; feeling warmer at times when humidity is factored in.
The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.
Under sunshine, temperatures warm to near 90° at noon; mid to upper 90s this afternoon. As it heats up, scattered showers and storms become likely. Rain is most-likely between 3 and 8 p.m. One, or two, may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail.
Keep alerts turned “on" in the WTOC Weather App.
A lesser chance of rain is in the forecast heading into the weekend. Isolated downpours are possible during the afternoons and early evenings. Temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s in many spots Saturday and Sunday.
The next widespread chance of rain arrives the middle of next week.
Have a wonderful Friday,
Cutter