Guyton volunteer firefighters quit, proposal to share services does not pass

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - As of Thursday night, the city of Guyton no longer has a fully staffed fire department.
Four volunteer firefighters quit during a city council meeting. The department only had one paid firefighter and a handful of volunteers.
The firefighters say they are upset about a proposal that will pass off some of their fire duties to Effingham County Fire and Rescue, instead of spending the money on their own department.
That proposal did not pass during Thursday's emergency meeting.
Here's what it means. Guyton does not have a fully staffed department, and Effingham County is not contracted to provide services.
However, the county will respond in an emergency if needed.
"You know they do provide that automatic aid,” Guyton Mayor Jeff Lariscy said. “We're trying to find the best solution for our citizens."
Effingham County told WTOC the contract will always be on the table for negotiation.
