New library coming to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A new library is coming to Richmond Hill.
Bryan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carter Infinger says it took nearly 10 months to figure out where the new library would go. He says it will sit near Town Centre road and he also says this project has been a long time coming.
"We're excited about it I mean it is the city and the county working together for this project for all the residents of our county,” Infinger said.
He says over the past three to four years, they have looked at properties for the new library and they are excited to finally have a timeline for people to look forward to.
"We should have the plans done within two years and then as we begin to get the plans done, we go out for bid and then we also have to come up with a way to fund the library,” Infinger said.
He says a new library is needed because the current one just isn't up to par.
"The library in place today we've kind of outgrown it, we've added onto it a couple times and I'd like to see a library that's not only a library but functional for other things for maybe a community room in it, do some after school or summer programs in it and we just don't have the space at our current library,” Infinger said.
Infinger says improvements to the land the library will sit on need to be done as well.
He says they should have a design within two years and construction should be no more than a year.
According to Richmond Hill's city website, this new library in Bryan County will be built on the Town Centre site just off Highway 144 before the Publix shopping center.
The master plan says this will be a well-manicured park featuring ponds as well as civic spaces like a new City Hall.
