Retired Savannah reporter looks back at Apollo 11 coverage

"We are getting all of these reports of these million plus people that have flooded Brevard County. Over the loud speaker system, you are getting updates on what the astronauts are doing as they reach the pad, climb up and get in,” Whitten said. "I think you go through that anxious period. Particularly since they had things like the Apollo fire and there are so many thousands of things they are working together, must work together and you just know that maybe some little something is going to go wrong.”