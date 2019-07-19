Savannah man charged with murder in the death of his mother

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say they made a quick arrest in the homicide of a 70-year-old woman Thursday night.
According to the Savannah Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. 49th Street to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers say they found Nancy Hunt dead with apparent injuries that were not self-inflicted.
Detectives say 29-year-old Sean Hunt, who is the victim’s son, was on scene when officers arrived. He was brought in for questioning and upon further investigation, police charged him with the murder and transported him to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.
This incident remains under investigation.
