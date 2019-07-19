Store owned by Alderman Thomas evicted from Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - District 6 Alderman Tony Thomas’ antique store has been evicted from the Savannah Mall.
A large pile of furniture and goods can be seen in the mall parking lot, with the “Stuff Store” sign and an eviction notice.
A Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy confirmed to WTOC that the sheriff’s office was tasked with handling the eviction on Friday. The notice seen with the pile of goods states that the eviction was carried out by the sheriff’s office under the authority of a court order.
WTOC spoke with Alderman Thomas who said he had not been evicted but is instead currently in litigation with the mall. WTOC confirmed the Savannah Mall filed a lawsuit against Thomas in November 2018.
In the lawsuit, the mall claims Thomas owed more than $100,000 including around $70,000 in unpaid rent from March 2016 to November 2018.
According to a settlement, Thomas was ordered to vacate and remove all property by April 30.
Thomas confirmed with WTOC that he did, in fact, stop paying rent payments to the Savannah Mall for his store, Stuff Store, Inc. However, Thomas says he stopped paying after he reported failing infrastructure concerns to mall management that went unaddressed like a broken escalator and mold.
When WTOC asked Thomas how and if this would impact his role as an alderman, he said it would not influence his job or decisions for the council and says he will continue to do what is best for his district.
Thomas says he’s gotten everything he wants from the pile of property sitting outside the Savannah Mall. Thomas encourages people if they want the furniture to go get it. However, the eviction notice posted by the sheriff’s office says that removal of any property without permission of the owner is considered theft by taking.
