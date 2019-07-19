WTOC 65th Anniversary: Connection with the Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - This weekend is a weekend thousands of South Carolinians look forward to each year! The Beaufort Water Festival is well underway, an event WTOC is proud to be a part of.
As we continue to celebrate our 65th anniversary, let’s look at what makes this festival so special, and why we feel so lucky to share this with you.
“It is one of the most charming cities I’ve ever been in, in my life. It's a beautiful city, it's an authentic South Carolina town,” Craig Harney said.
No one at WTOC knows just how charming and beautiful Beaufort is than our own Craig Harney. For the better part of the last two decades, he's been our go-to-guy for all things Water Festival.
“Beaufort's our second largest county, right, so we were looking for ways to get involved and I discovered the Beaufort Water Festival,” Harney said.
The water festival is 10 days of fun, friendship and so much more.
WTOC’s own Mike Cihla says hosting the parade is an honor.
“We get to show off the Lowcountry and show off really the water, the lifeblood of so many communities around here. It really is a hometown festival,” Cihla said.
“We went over and discovered it’s just magic. It's an amazing community party. Ten days of partying with the best people in the world,” Harney said.
Erin "Tank” Morris has spent 15 years with the festival and says the partnership with WTOC makes the parade bigger and better each year.
“What other parade in Beaufort gets a live stream,” Morris said. “If someone can't make it down here on that Saturday, they can at least enjoy it from their couch while sipping coffee.”
Morris says Harney is to thank for that!
“He knows where to go, what to do, where to get the great action shots. He's a true professional and having that kind of relationship with the media and that support is phenomenal,” Morris said.
That relationship is easy when you work with those who make Beaufort shine.
“You get out there and you get to talk to some of the people and everyone's just happy and gracious,” Cihla said.
“It’s the same core group of really dedicated people, dedicated to other people having a good time, and experiencing community,” Harney said.
