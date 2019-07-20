Beaufort residents celebrate annual Water Festival parade

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort Water Festival held its grand parade on Bay Street Saturday.
The annual festival is a big deal for the City of Beaufort. A representative with the Beaufort Chamber of Commerce said, that the festival brings in roughly $7 million of economic impact to the area.
Public relations and marketing coordinator for the festival, Rob Averil, said this event is great for the community.
“You get your local business people, your local vendors, getting all the kids together, it’s just a good time,” Averil said. “We all accumulate into this one event.”
Over 42 groups participated in the parade, coming from all over the Lowcountry.
“I think this town comes alive during Water Festival,” said Averil. “It’s for a little, small I hate to say beach side town, but this place comes alive for ten days. Its amazing how we can go from sleepy to alive," he said.
The parade was the largest event of the 64th Beaufort Water Festival.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.