Bulldogs picked to win SEC East again

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Surprise, surprise.
The Georgia Bulldogs are the SEC East favorites once again, according to a poll of SEC Media Days credentialed media released Friday.
The Dawgs received 233 of 258 possible first place votes in the East and 49 first-place votes as SEC Champion, good enough for second behind Alabama.
Georgia has dominated the East over the past two seasons, winning 13 straight games over division competition dating back to 2016.
As for the SEC Championship Game, Bama is predicted to beat Georgia in Atlanta again. The good news for Dawg fans: the SEC Media Days media prediction has only correctly guessed the eventual champ just seven times in 27 years.
Georgia opens the season August 31 at Vanderbilt.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.