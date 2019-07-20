Ga. Department of Revenue agent arrested in illegal gambling investigation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Department of Revenue agent has been charged with racketeering in a multi-jurisdictional financial crime, illegal gambling investigation.
Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke announced Friday morning the arrest of Ronald Huckaby of Statesboro.
According to the arrest warrant, the crime happened between January of 2016 and July 8, 2019. Huckaby was a special agent in charge in the Georgia Department of Revenue's Alcohol and Tobacco Division, overseeing the Pooler and Douglas regions.
"Huckaby is accused of accepting five sets of round-trip airline tickets valued at more than $2,000 and a $13,000 Hublot Watch in return for influence and information. The bribes were paid by Nital Raval, one of the defendants charged with racketeering last week in the S&W Amusements case. The arrest warrant for Raval accuses him of participating in an enterprise that has profited from tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal gambling,” Cooke said.
Huckaby also is facing other charges.
Cooke said this arrest further supports his call for the legislature to ban gambling machines that are a cancer on our community. He went on to say it’s clear that the limitless amount of money this industry generates is used to buy influence wherever it can, and the only way to stop it is for the laws to change.
