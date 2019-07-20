Georgia senator released from hospital

Washington, D.C., (WTOC) -U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson was released from a Washington, D.C. hospital on Saturday after he fractured four of his ribs earlier this week.
The senator will continue to receive treatment through an inpatient rehabilitation program at a Marietta hospital. Isakson’s team said that the senator will face challenges as he works toward recovery, specifically detailing his issues with Parkinson’s disease. Isakson remains in good spirits and said he looks forward to returning to the Senate to continue representing Georgians.
“I’m on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation,” said Isakson. “I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes," he said.
