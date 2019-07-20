Gullah cookout raises funds for historic church restoration

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Lowcountry residents filled the Heyward House on Saturday for a Gullah-themed cookout to help raise money dedicated to restoring a historic church.
The event was sponsored A Call to Action and the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society. Many Gullah properties are passed down without written wills. As such, the descendants work hard to preserve the land and buildings that have so much history.
“It’s just an incredible story of emancipation and restoration in Bluffton," said Kelly Graham with the Heyward House. "These families still have roots right here in the community. So we are raising money here tonight that good cause and the Gullah heritage right in Bluffton which we are talking more and more about.”
The church that the money from the cookout will benefit is the Campbell Chapel Church. The church was sold to nine freed slaves after it was originally owned by white settlers.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.