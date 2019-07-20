Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pooler Parkway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night on Pooler Parkway.
The incident happened along the stretch of parkway near the LongHorn Steakhouse.
First responders at the scene say the victim was stuck under the car and not breathing when an off-duty firefighter came to help.
The Pooler Fire Department chief said the person was in critical condition as they were being transported to the hospital.
