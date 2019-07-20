Police searching for Econolodge armed robbery suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department needs your help finding an armed robbery suspect.
Detectives are working to identify and locate the man in the surveillance photo. They say he robbed the Econolodge on Gateway Boulevard at gunpoint.
The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Shortly before the armed robbery, the man was seen getting out of a light colored 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla.
If you have any information, call Chatham County Police.
