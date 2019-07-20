Summertime cold front in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Saturday has been mostly sunny and hot so far with afternoon highs in the mid 90s, feeling just over 100 degrees. Most of us will remain dry this evening with a few isolated showers possible south of the Altamaha River, moving in from Florida. Temperatures will still be in the low to mid 80s at sunset, but our evening plans shouldn’t be impacted by weather.
Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70s Sunday morning, but we will warm right back up to almost 90 by noon. A few showers will develop after 2 p.m. but these will be isolated. Rain chances increase midweek as a summertime cold front moves into our area. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a cool down.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s beginning Wednesday heading into the weekend with morning lows in the lower 70s for the end of the week.
Tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
