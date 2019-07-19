Water Festival bed races roll down Bay Street

Beaufort, SC. (WTOC) - A pirate on a bed racing down a street on a gurney sounds like Beaufort Water Festival! The Fripp Island Resort team took home first place for fastest bed. A patriotic Hargray team was a fan favorite. Bikers Against Bullies tried to take home first after almost winning last year. A local team called Area 51 took home “Best Decorated” for their alien and spaceship.
“I like to run in the bed races every year; this is my most favorite event of the year and it was fun! We won!!!” Said William Hewitt of Beaufort.
Their team is a spoof of the trending story, Storm Area 51.
The last crew to come down Bay Street is traditionally the Commodore, who is Brian Patrick and his crew. The end was oh so sweet, after being drenched, volunteers poured sugar all him in theme with the evening concert of heavy metal an a nod to Def Leppard.
