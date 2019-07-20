Young men biking 500 miles for Paul Anderson Youth Home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - How far could you ride a bicycle? A group of young men are riding to represent a place that changes lives.
A team of riders and support crew from the Paul Anderson Youth Home finished their fifth day of riding when they pulled into Statesboro Friday afternoon.
They're riding 500 miles from Florida back home to Vidalia.
The home works with school age boys and young men to help them overcome bad decisions or bad backgrounds. The riders say the challenging ride translates to dealing with life.
“It represents a lot, because if people are there to help you and you accept the help and do good with it, you can do almost anything you put your mind to,” team member Camden said.
The ride helps raise money and visibility for the home.
The team figures they’ll arrive back at the home in Vidalia around 1 p.m.
