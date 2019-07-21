College quarterback returns to Hudson Hill for ‘Get Going’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s a familiar story: athletes giving back to their community, but usually, the people they’re giving back to aren’t their peers.
Former Jenkins High football standout Javonte Middleton is a role model for a lot of kids in Savannah. From his football accolades, to signing with the Citadel to play football, he’s done a lot to only be a rising sophomore in college, but it’s what he is doing off the field that may be the most inspiring.
“I grew up playing at this park, grew up practicing at this park, grew up getting in trouble at this park, grew up doing everything at this park, so, you know, it just means the world that I was able to do it back here two years in a row,” said Middleton.
He hosted the second annual Get Going event, where they gave away scholarships and care packages for local students heading off to college, just like he did this time a year ago.
“They were surprised that I still had the ‘teen’ name behind my age, but they all, you know, commended me for that, but I’m not out here doing it for like a pat on the back or anything, I’m just here helping the people that helped me,” said Middleton.
They gave away more than $2,000 worth of scholarships and supplies, something that one incoming UGA freshman said will help her tremendously.
“Money is always really stressful and stuff and being able to pay for college is a big reason some people can’t go and I’m very fortunate,” said Isabel Smith, a graduate of Jenkins High School.
In the very same neighborhood he grew up in, he had a tailgate basketball tournament, music, and was even joined by one of his college teammates, safety Von Ramsey.
“It touched my heart that he made the trip down and wanted to be a part,” Middleton said.
Middleton begins his fall camp at the Citadel next week, where he is hoping to earn playing time under center as a redshirt freshman.
