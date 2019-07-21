Ga. police chief conference held at Savannah Convention Center

The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators on Georgia and one of the largest in the country, so this is a piece of pride these officers hold. This conference even showcases badges and different equipment departments use to improve a department, all things "police" was the focus of the event. The association says that with events like this, they look to promote cooperative and professional relationships throughout the state. They also look at the standards police departments hold while offering quality training and continuing education for administrators.