GSU hosts sports medicine conference

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Athletic trainers and directors from across the Coastal Empire came together at Georgia Southern University on Saturday to help make sure student-athletes are as safe as possible this upcoming season.
This was the first Optim Sports Medicine Conference, but with more than 50 coaches attending throughout the day, they’re not planning on it being the last. Lectures and discussions included concussions, medical time outs, CPR training, and cervical spine injuries, as well as heat safety and hydration. As well as lightning safety, stop the bleed, and rules updates, along with AED training. Attendees were able to ask questions of the doctors and collegiate athletic trainers.
“What got this started was there were so many changes in Georgia High School this year that we thought it merited a conference, you know, we tried our best to go off of that and see what they changed," said Ty Butler, Director of Sports Medicine for Optim Health. "They changed a lot of stuff with heat and hyrdration, they changed some stuff with cold tub use- that kind of thing, so we’re just trying to keep up with the times that we live in.”
