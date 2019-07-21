Savannah Fire fights two weekend fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire fought two fires over the weekend that left a total of four people displaced.
The first fire happened around 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of E. 56th St.
Savannah Fire says a teenager knocked over a gas can while moving a lawn mower and a hot water heater flame ignited the fumes. Firefighters say they found smoke and flames moving up the side of the home when they arrived.
Savannah Fire says two teen were home at the time of the fire, but they were not injured. According to firefighters, the family’s dog was overcome by smoke and died. Three people are now displaced.
The second fire happened around 5:00 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of E. Anderson St. Firefighters say they found flames coming from the rear of a two-story building. The man who lives there wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but is now displaced.
Sunday’s fire is under investigation.
