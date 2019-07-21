Summertime cold front moves in midweek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers have developed late this afternoon, heading north with embedded heavy rain. Most of us will miss out on the cooling showers, which could feel nice considering highs were in the mid 90s for everyone west of I-95 this afternoon! Isolated showers continue moving north this evening with a few lightning strikes possible. Temperatures will still be in the 80s at sunset, feeling like the lower 90s.
Showers diminish by midnight with a dry Monday morning commute expected along with temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll quickly warm to the lower 90s by noon, with highs in the mid 90s. Similar to Sunday, isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two will develop in the afternoon. These will briefly cool off a few communities heading into the evening.
Tuesday is our transition day, as a summertime cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, with isolated gusty wind possible. Most of us will see rain with this front moving in, with 1 to 2 inches possible through Wednesday evening. We will really feel the temperature difference Wednesday afternoon when highs will only make it in the lower 80s inland to mid 80s closer to the coast. This will be down from the lower 90s on Tuesday afternoon.
Upper 80s stick around for the rest of the work week with inland lows in the upper 60s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms remaining in the forecast.
Tropics:
There is a weak low in the Caribbean Sea with a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days. This low will get caught in the same frontal system bringing us our rain and cooler air, turning it to the east and out to the Atlantic. Florida will receive most of the rain over the next 5 days, but some areas in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire could see 3 inches now through Friday. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
