Summertime cold front moves in midweek

Tuesday is our transition day, as a summertime cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, with isolated gusty wind possible. Most of us will see rain with this front moving in, with 1 to 2 inches possible through Wednesday evening. We will really feel the temperature difference Wednesday afternoon when highs will only make it in the lower 80s inland to mid 80s closer to the coast. This will be down from the lower 90s on Tuesday afternoon.