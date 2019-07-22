Bryan County Emergency Services receives 4 new tankers

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services has added four new pumper tankers to its fleet.
The tankers will help get the necessary water supply firefighters need to put out fires. Bryan County EMS Chief Freddy Howell says the new tankers carry over 3,000 gallons of water, something he says will hopefully help when responding to structure fires, and also with their ISO rating.
Funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, Howell says the four new tankers they received will help with responding to structure fires much more efficiently. He says some parts of Bryan County are rural, and sometimes they struggle getting the adequate amount of water they need.
“We’re going to have two on each end, which means we’re going to have 6,000 gallons of water showing up at a house fire, or a structure fire, or any kind of fire, they’re able to pump up to 1,250 gallons a minute which they can roll up and start pumping out a fire without having to have an engine," Chief Howell said.
He says with the new tankers, not only will they provide continuous water supply, they will also help with trying to get the ISO rating up to a 4.
