100 new teachers prepare for a new school year in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new teacher orientation was held at Bryan County Elementary School on Monday.
Bryan County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Trey Robertson, says the new teachers are crucial to students learning. He says the student population has almost doubled, so there needs to be an adequate number of teachers to accommodate that growth.
“It’s exciting to be a part of that growth, Richmond Hill is growing drastically from when I went away to college from when I came back," said first year teacher, Audra Warren.
Warren is just one of the 100 new teachers that will be joining the Bryan County School District. As a first year teacher, she says she’s excited to build relationships with former teachers.
“A lot of my colleagues were my former teachers, so it’s being able to move into a co-worker relationship instead of just a student/teacher relationship. Also, my mom is my coworker now," she said.
Robertson says Bryan County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, so they’re always looking to hire the best.
“In the teaching profession, we’re never at our peak. We should always be striving to get better every day, every month, every year."
He says Monday’s new teacher orientation was a way for teachers to get acclimated.
“It’s a huge day for us. It’s the first time they get to see Bryan County Schools in action, so we want there to be a lot of excitement.”
While there many be some challenges, Warren says she’s excited to be a part of Bryan County’s ultimate mission.
“Just the mission of how much Bryan County honestly cares about its students, and their willingness to put in the effort they are to train us. A lot of counties don’t put in that effort, so it’s exciting to be a part of that effort to really train and prepare us for the first day in the classroom," she said.
The first day of school is Aug. 1.
