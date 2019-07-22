Consider This: Return to the Moon

President Nixon summed it up best when he called Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin while they were still on the moon. He told them quote, “Because of what you have done, the heavens have become a part of man’s world. And as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquility, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to Earth. For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one: one in their pride in what you have done.”