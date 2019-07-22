Consider This: Return to the Moon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the weekend, we celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11's historic landing on the moon.
A giant leap for humankind that was witnessed live, around the world. For those of us of a certain age, we not only remember where we were that afternoon of July 20, 1969; we spent the rest of that summer and the months to come fascinated with space, right down to only wanting to drink Tang and eat space food sticks.
Neil Armstrong’s first step on the moon was more than just a victory in the space race for a America. It was a feat of American prowess and ingenuity that was only possible because of our country’s shared goal - despite a fractured union over the Vietnam War.
President Nixon summed it up best when he called Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin while they were still on the moon. He told them quote, “Because of what you have done, the heavens have become a part of man’s world. And as you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquility, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to Earth. For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one: one in their pride in what you have done.”
Consider This: President Trump has asked NASA to get us back to the moon by the year 2024. Some question whether it’s worth the cost to return, but, if another giant leap forward can once again untie us, it will be worth it.
