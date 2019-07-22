Dave Turley’s Monday Weather Forecast 7-22-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will begin to weaken over our area by tonight. A cold front will push in from the northwest Tuesday night. The front will stall to our south through Sunday. Tropical moisture will interact with the stalled front and increase our rain chances.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for late afternoon showers and storms, highs 91-95.
Showers and storms will end before midnight, lows 72-77.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-94.
Scattered showers and possible storms Tuesday night, lows in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and possible storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday through Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
In the tropics there is an area of disturbed weather over the Bahamas. The area will spread to the north and northwest into Florida through Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center gives this region a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 48 hours. Strong upper level winds and interaction with a stalled cold front should prevent any further development and limit the impact for our area.
