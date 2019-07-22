Dirt bike driver seriously injured in crash on Damon Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A dirt bike driver is in serious condition after a crash Sunday on Damon Street in Savannah.
The Savannah Police Department says the 23-year-old man ignored a stop sign at the intersection and ran into the side of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling on Carolan Street.
The driver of the car and two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the dirt bike sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
