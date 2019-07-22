Effingham Community Orchestra hosts summer benefit concert

EFFINGHAM,, Ga. (WTOC) -The Effingham County Orchestra held a summer concert on Sunday evening.
Attendees were asked to bring at least one pair of athletic shoes as an admission fee. That’s because they are partnering with Got Sneakers to help donate shoes to countries that badly need those shoes. Attendees got to hear classical music and some jazz. The orchestra is made up of volunteers.
"It's some people who have really been serious about music in high school and college, we have even had a few performance music majors before,” said Charles Patterson. “But then we have people who put down their instrument for 30 or 40 years and pick it back up. So it's a great mix of people coming together to volunteer and just play good music."
Their next concert will be on September 15th.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.