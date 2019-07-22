Garden City Police investigating shots fired incident at McDonald’s

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place at the McDonald’s on Augusta Road, Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a woman inside the restaurant with a gun. Police say while they were on the way, she fired the gun and then left in a dark-colored vehicle, which police stopped on Liberty Parkway.
The woman surrendered and is now in custody.
