Georgia Lottery president speaks at Savannah’s Rotary Club meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two distinguished guests were a part of the Rotary Club of Savannah meeting on Monday.
Sgt. Jacob Bee was recognized for finishing second place in the All Army Best Warrior Competition - a feat accomplished even though he broke his foot on the course but completed the competition anyway.
President of the Georgia Lottery, Gretchen Corbin, was the featured speaker.
There have been questions recently about why the lottery doesn’t pay closer to the 35 percent the Georgia Legislature set as a target. Corbin said they’re working in that direction.
“The lawmakers say to us as nearly as practical to 35 percent, and we would love to see that, but most importantly, send the most revenue you can for the students of Georgia, and so we always keep our eye on what is the greatest dollar amount that we can send to the State of Georgia, and at any opportune time, we try to make sure that percentage profit is increased, and you’ll see over the past four or five years, we’ve been able to increase that," Corbin said.
Corbin told the Rotarians that the lottery has provided $21 billion to education in its 26 years.
