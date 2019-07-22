2 homes, church damaged by fire on W. 37th Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three buildings were damaged by fire on Sunday night in Savannah.
Savannah Fire and Rescue responded at about 11:30 p.m. to a fire on the 300 block of West 37th Street. The flames spread to two nearby buildings; a residential building and the First Metropolitan Baptist Church.
All three sustained heavy fire damage, according to Savannah Fire.
All the structures were reportedly vacant at the time of the fire. Firefighters have not been able to enter one of the residential buildings because of the severity of the fire.
West 37th Street is completely closed in both directions between Montgomery and Barnard streets.
The cause is under investigation.
