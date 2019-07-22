Monday: Hot, With Isolated Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s early Monday morning. It’s a bit humid outside this, but normal for the time of year and better-feeling than the past few mornings.
The temperature warms to around 90° at noon, under continued sunshine.
Temps peak in the low to mid 90s in many spots. A couple communities peak in the upper 90s inland and beaches remain closer to 90°. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are forecast to develop early in the afternoon and persist through early evening.
One, or two, storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty breezes.
A cold front approaches tomorrow; increasing Tuesday’s chance of showers and storms. An enhanced chance of rain and thunder lingers into Wednesday. Rain may be heavy in spots.
The forecast briefly dries Thursday as cooler, drier air filters in. Moisture returns Friday, into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter