Portion of William Hilton Parkway on HHI could be getting additional lane

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island may be getting a new lane added to a small part of William Hilton Parkway.
The extra lane would go on a section of the parkway near the airport.
The community services and a public safety committee of Hilton Head Island met Monday with one new item on the agenda: a proposed cost sharing project that would add another lane to William Hilton Parkway. The lane would run from Dillon Road to Mathews Drive. It would be funded jointly by the town of Hilton Head and the Circle K that is at the corner of Matthews Drive and Williams Hilton Parkway.
Mark Grant, the chairman of the committee, says he may not end up voting on the project because he owns his own convenience store, but he does have concerns for the project’s effect on a bigger picture.
“I’m worried that we’re setting the wrong type of precedent. We don’t want to be another Atlanta,” said Grant.
Circle K says the project is necessary to better serve their clientele while keeping the median cut on Mathews Drive open. William Hilton Parkway is one of the main roads on the island, and it appears city leaders are aware of that.
This latest project is one in a series to improve William Hilton Parkway. Just last week, the town added a new traffic signal to the parkway.
