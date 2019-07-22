Streets closed around Chatham County legislative building due to suspicious package

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parts of Drayton, Broughton and Bull streets are closed in downtown Savannah as police investigate a suspicious package.
The Chatham County public information office says the package was discovered on the steps of the Old Courthouse, also known as the Legislative Courthouse. This is the building at 124 Bull Street where Chatham County Commission meets and not the current Chatham County Courthouse.
WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.
